Sunni group blasts Congress for ‘omitting’ Moulana Abul  Kalam Azad from advertisements

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) has strongly condemned the omission of Congress leader Moulana Abul Kalam Azad from the advertisements published in connection with the plenary session of the Congress held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

SKSSF, a Sunni organisation affiliated with the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama,said that Congress should explain why the photograph of the leader was missing from the advertisements.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sathar Panthaloor, state vice-president of the SKSSF, said there was an order followed for decades in arranging the photos of the leaders of the freedom struggle. “The order was Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, and Azad. But Azad’s photo was not seen in the official advertisement released by the AICC,” he said.

“The leaders who had left Congress including Netaji, Ambedkar and P V Narasihma Rao, who pushed the party backward is present in the advertisements.

Congress should explain why it omitted Azad from the advertisements. Is the Sangh Parivar mind that removed Nehru from the ICHR documents active in the Congress too?” he asked.

BJP has completely excluded Muslims who constitute fifteen per cent of the population. “We can only sympathise with the Congress if the party also is toeing the BJP line,” Panthaloor said.

MIGHT BE A SLIPUP: FIROZ

“We don’t believe that the Congress omitted the picture of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad from the advertisement of the 85th plenary session intentionally. It might be a slipup as explained by the Congress general secretary in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh. We hope that the Congress will correct this mistake soon,” said Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firoz.

