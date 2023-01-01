Avoid ads on black magic, Kerala CM tells media

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the media to desist from giving advertisements on black magic practices like ‘chathanseva’ and ‘mashinottam.’ He was speaking after inaugurating the 90th Sivagiri pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, on Saturday.

“The media should stop giving advertisements on black magic practices like ‘chathanseva’ and ‘mashinottam’ that would influence people. The government is committed to spreading the message of Renaissance among people. Efforts to disrupt the progressive course of society cannot be allowed,” he said.

The chief minister said superstitions and evil practices are on the rise in Kerala of late. The human sacrifice at Elanthur shocked our conscience. It showed the weakening of the social situation. The government is taking steps against superstitions and evil practices, including a new legislation.

The government is implementing Guru’s ideals by energising a modern knowledge society, he said. Hence, the government is giving support and priority to the Sivagiri pilgrimage. Guru’s vision to consider all sections of people as equal is an inspiration to the government. Sivagiri pilgrimage will achieve its goal when people start living as per the ideals of guru.

Guru wanted people to live according to the good thoughts that occur to them from the speeches and subsequent progress of people and land. He was against evil practices like devil worship, killing of animals and other superstitious practices, the CM said.

