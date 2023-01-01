Ethiopian Malayali traces kin, but pained by their ‘inhumane’ comments

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ethiopian-based Malayali, Mathias Abraham, 40, has finally traced his maternal cousins in the US and the UK. But he is a tad disappointed with the way in which some of his close relatives had confronted him with “inhumane and judgmental comments.”

Mathias, an English teacher in Addis Ababa who has his roots in Palayam in Thiruvananthapuram, was on the lookout for his relatives after Congress leader Dr S S Lal had put a Facebook post on him. Following Dr Lal’s post, few of his friends came out with pointers leading to Mathias’ relatives in Palayam. But he was offended by the way in which some of his long-lost relatives came out with “inhumane” and “judgmental” comments. Mathias was busy correcting the examination papers of his students when TNIE spoke to him over the phone. He told TNIE from Addis Ababa that too much has been going on over the last few days.

“Some people made inhumane and judgmental comments. I’m a successful person who has been leading a decent life in Addis Ababa. I have traced my cousins from my mummy’s side who are currently living in the US and the UK. I’m happy, but a tad bit disappointed with some of them,” said Mathias.

He is currently working as an English teacher at the Nativity Girls School, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. His father was a medical doctor, Kallunkal Abraham from Kottayam. He died recently. His mother Elizabeth aka Ramani belonged to Palayam and had died much earlier. Mathias, who doesn’t speak Malayalam, was born in Palayam.

The connection with his roots was severed at six months when his parents migrated to Addis Ababa. He did his schooling and college in Ethiopia and the UK. The last time he came to Thiruvananthapuram was in 1985. Due to some internal family issues, Mathias’ parents did not keep in touch with their relatives which must have offended them when he tried to rekindle the family connection.

