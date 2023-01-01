Two men die after police jeep hits two-wheeler in Alappuzha

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: Two men died on Sunday near Thalavady in this coastal district of Kerala after a police jeep rammed into their two-wheeler while they were returning to their home in Kottayam.

The accident occurred around 3 AM when the police jeep, allocated to the DySP of the District Crime Records Bureau, hit the two-wheeler of the two men who were on their way back home from Alappuzha beach, an officer of Alappuzha North police station said.

"It is believed that the driver of the police jeep fell asleep behind the wheel and that is why the mishap occurred," the officer said.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence), which carries a maximum punishment of two years jail term, of the IPC has been registered, he added.

The driver was returning after dropping the DySP, who was on New Year celebrations-related duty, at home, police said.

According to the family of the two men -- one aged 35 years and the other 22 years -- they left home saying they were going to the church, police said.

Further proceedings would be undertaken after the inquest gets over, the officer said.

