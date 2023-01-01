Home States Kerala

Two men die after police jeep hits two-wheeler in Alappuzha

The driver was returning after dropping the DySP, who was on New Year celebrations-related duty, at home, police said.

Published: 01st January 2023 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ALAPPUZHA: Two men died on Sunday near Thalavady in this coastal district of Kerala after a police jeep rammed into their two-wheeler while they were returning to their home in Kottayam.

The accident occurred around 3 AM when the police jeep, allocated to the DySP of the District Crime Records Bureau, hit the two-wheeler of the two men who were on their way back home from Alappuzha beach, an officer of Alappuzha North police station said.

"It is believed that the driver of the police jeep fell asleep behind the wheel and that is why the mishap occurred," the officer said.

A case under section 304A (causing death by negligence), which carries a maximum punishment of two years jail term, of the IPC has been registered, he added.

The driver was returning after dropping the DySP, who was on New Year celebrations-related duty, at home, police said.

According to the family of the two men -- one aged 35 years and the other 22 years -- they left home saying they were going to the church, police said.

Further proceedings would be undertaken after the inquest gets over, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thalavady Alappuzha Kerala accident
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp