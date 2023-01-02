Home States Kerala

56 corrupt officials held by vigilance last year in Kerala

Anti-graft agency registers 47 trap cases; the most in a calendar year in history | 75 officers convicted during 2022.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered 47 trap cases against corrupt government officials last year- the most by the anti-graft agency in a calendar year in history. The most cases were reported from Local Self Government and Revenue departments - 14 each. The Health Department saw seven cases, while there were four cases in the Registration department. The Water Authority and the Education department had two cases, while the Police, Civil Supplies, KSEB and Legal Metrology contributed a single case each.

According to the vigilance yearly statistics released by director ADGP Manoj Abraham, the most number of trap cases were registered in South Kerala, 14, while North Kerala saw 13 such cases. In 2021, vigilance registered 30 trap cases. In 2022, as many as 56 government servants were arrested after being caught red-handed by vigilance sleuths.

The anti-graft agency also mounted 1,715 raids last year, with an average of 4.7 cases per day, which is the highest in the history of the agency. The raids were held in the offices of the Motor Vehicle, General Education, Local Self Government, Higher Secondary, Health, Registration, Revenue, Public Works and Public Distribution departments. Last year, the department conducted 1,019 raids. The conviction rate of corrupt officials also went up last year. As many as 75 people were convicted on corruption charges during the period, which is also a record for the anti-graft agency.

The vigilance sleuths, meanwhile, conducted probes in 88 cases, while secret probes were held in 116 cases. Tribunal inquiry was initiated in 9 cases. The probe was completed in 62 cases and chargesheets were filed in the respective courts. Preliminary inquiries were done on 446 corruption cases, while 178 cases were registered by the department.

LSG, revenue dept on top
Most cases were reported from local self-government and revenue departments - 14 each. The health department saw seven cases, while there were four cases in the registration department.

