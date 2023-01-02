CPM to defend Saji Cherian’s return on legal grounds

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Opposition and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan taking a stand against the re-entry of Saji Cherian into the cabinet, CPM has decided to defend the Chengannur MLA on legal grounds.

Led by Congress, the Opposition has decided to observe a ‘black day’ on January 4, the proposed date of the swearing-in ceremony, questioning the morality of the CPM and Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan over their decision to re-induct Cherian even before the court’s final verdict. Khan had sought legal opinion on Cherian’s re-entry.

The CPM believes that the Kerala High Court order dismissing a petition to disqualify Cherian as MLA was grounds enough for his return. Still, the Opposition and governor’s actions have raised alarm in the ruling party. Some leaders are also wary that the developments may create confusion among party supporters and cadres.

“The HC had ruled that Cherian can stay as MLA,” a CPM secretariat member told TNIE. “As an MLA, he can take oath as minister,” he said. According to the party, Cherian has not been punished for the controversial speech and the police report has given him a clean chit.

So, as an MLA who has neither been punished nor disqualified, Cherian can be a minister, it feels. The CPM also believes that besides seeking legal opinion and creating confusion, the Raj Bhavan cannot take any action to obstruct Cherian’s re-entry. The CPM secretariat had on Friday decided to bring Cherian back to the cabinet.

