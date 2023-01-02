Shashi Tharoor 'not a Delhi Nair but is a son of Kerala', says NSS chief

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The influential Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday gave a rousing reception to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who came to inaugurate the 146th Jayanthi celebrations of Mannath Padmanabhan, the founding leader of the organisation.

Welcoming Tharoor to the function at Perunna, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said he would like to correct his earlier statement terming Tharoor a "Delhi Nair". It was in 2007 that Nair made the controversial statement when Congress first fielded Tharoor in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I said Tharoor was a Delhi Nair. This is an opportunity to correct that mistake. Shashi Tharoor is not a Delhi Nair. He is the son of Kerala. He is a global citizen," Nair said adding that there was no one else worthy as Tharoor to inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations.

Tharoor inaugurated the Nair conference held as part of the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations. Former DGP Alexander Jacob delivered the memorial lecture. NSS president M Sasikaumar presided over the meeting.

Tharoor, after his defeat in the AICC presidential elections, has been on a tour of the state meeting cultural and religious leaders, and attracting big crowds of his supporters and well-wishers.

