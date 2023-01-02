Home States Kerala

Shashi Tharoor 'not a Delhi Nair but is a son of Kerala', says NSS chief

It was in 2007 that NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair made the controversial statement when Congress first fielded Tharoor in the Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 02nd January 2023 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The influential Nair Service Society (NSS) on Monday gave a rousing reception to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor who came to inaugurate the 146th Jayanthi celebrations of Mannath Padmanabhan, the founding leader of the organisation.

Welcoming Tharoor to the function at Perunna, NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said he would like to correct his earlier statement terming Tharoor a "Delhi Nair". It was in 2007 that Nair made the controversial statement when Congress first fielded Tharoor in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I said Tharoor was a Delhi Nair. This is an opportunity to correct that mistake. Shashi Tharoor is not a Delhi Nair. He is the son of Kerala. He is a global citizen," Nair said adding that there was no one else worthy as Tharoor to inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations.

Tharoor inaugurated the Nair conference held as part of the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations. Former DGP Alexander Jacob delivered the memorial lecture. NSS president M Sasikaumar presided over the meeting.

Tharoor, after his defeat in the AICC presidential elections, has been on a tour of the state meeting cultural and religious leaders, and attracting big crowds of his supporters and well-wishers.

TAGS
NSS Mannam Jayanthi Shashi Tharoor 
