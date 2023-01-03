Kerala police all set to revive GIS crime-mapping project

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police department has decided to relaunch the geographic information system (GIS) crime-mapping project in the state. Though the project was first implemented in 2012, it was dropped two years back due to technical issues and system incompatibility.

Recently, the force’s telecommunication department invited limited tenders from Keltron, ULTS and C-DAC for implementation of the project. As per tender details, the entire system should be an integrated GIS-based platform with analytics to provide insights, crime-zone mapping, alerts and a dashboard. “Data from various sources would aggregate into the GIS platform and visualise various patterns, trends and predictions by using various spatial-analytics tools.

The solution should be a trigger to improve the efficiency of vehicle management, duty planning and resource planning. The application should have login credentials, base-map views, dashboards, primary data source, crime analysis, crime reports/statistics, vehicle tracking system and complaint management system modules to act as a decision support system,” the tender document said. The estimated cost of the project is `68 lakh. The vision of the project is to revamp the existing GIS-based crime-mapping application to implement a comprehensive public-centric GIS-based safety solution.

The application would be available on mobile and web platforms which can be accessed through a login ID and password. It will be available with base maps for the interpretation of an area and its surrounding. All officers will be able to view the crime and vehicle details with a base map.

There will be a dashboard with a graphical interface that provides views of key performance indicators relevant to police-crime and vehicle-tracking data. The existing applications managed by the police department such as CCTNS, iCOPS and ERSS would be integrated into the crime-mapping application.

“The application would help analyse criminal incidents, crime patterns of police stations or various locations, repeated offences and offenders involved. Similarly, the application would also help in vehicle tracking, including those involved in criminal incidents. Details of crime would be regularly integrated into the application for analysis of criminal activities,” an official with the telecommunication department said. GIS crime mapping was abandoned in 2020 following the introduction of the emergency response support system by the ministry of home affairs. The system was plagued by technical issues that it was rarely used for intelligence analysis.

