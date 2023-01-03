Kerala: Six nabbed while smuggling MDMA near Kazhakootam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six men with criminal antecedents were taken into custody by the District Anti Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Kazhakootam police after they were found possessing 3 grams of MDMA.

The youths, whose names have not been officially disclosed, were arrested near Kazhakootam. The sources said the men were travelling in two cars and were arrested during a vehicle search.

Narcotic Cell ACP Sheen Tharayil said possessing more than .5 gram of MDMA is a non-bailable offence. "Those apprehended have criminal antecedents. We are quizzing them. The seized drug appeared to be meant for sale," he said.

