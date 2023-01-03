KNM stays away from Muslim Coordination Committee meeting

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has boycotted the meeting of the Muslim Coordination Committee convened by the IUML to discuss the common issues faced by the Muslim community. KNM state secretary A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi said the boycott was in protest against the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, which “threatened the Panakkad family not to participate in the Mujahid conference”.

In a Facebook post, Swalahi said: “There is no point in blaming the Panakkad family. The Samastha should rethink of its decision of blocking the members of family by threatening them. They (members of the Panakkad family) were invited because they are in the political field. Had they been the just the qasis of Samastha mahals, they would not have been invited to the programme.”

He wanted to know as to how long can Samastha block the members of the Panakkad family, who have shown keenness in attending the Mujahid programmes.

“Why should we waste our time by sitting with an organisation that is so intolerant. Free the Thangals from your prison; they are the leaders of the community. Let them participate in programmes of their choice,” he said.

KOZHIKODE: The Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has boycotted the meeting of the Muslim Coordination Committee convened by the IUML to discuss the common issues faced by the Muslim community. KNM state secretary A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi said the boycott was in protest against the Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulema, which “threatened the Panakkad family not to participate in the Mujahid conference”. In a Facebook post, Swalahi said: “There is no point in blaming the Panakkad family. The Samastha should rethink of its decision of blocking the members of family by threatening them. They (members of the Panakkad family) were invited because they are in the political field. Had they been the just the qasis of Samastha mahals, they would not have been invited to the programme.” He wanted to know as to how long can Samastha block the members of the Panakkad family, who have shown keenness in attending the Mujahid programmes. “Why should we waste our time by sitting with an organisation that is so intolerant. Free the Thangals from your prison; they are the leaders of the community. Let them participate in programmes of their choice,” he said.