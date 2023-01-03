Home States Kerala

KSRTC to deploy 800 more buses to meet Makaravilakku rush

Currently, the Nilackal-Pamapa chain service schedules are functioning without conductors as the tickets are issued at the counters set up at Pampa-Thriveni.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The KSRTC Pampa station will deploy an additional 800 buses on the Makaravilakku day (January 14) to meet the peak demand, KSRTC sources said. The additional buses will be pooled from various KSRTC depots, taking the total number of buses in Sabarimala service on the day to 1,265. Sources added that the schedules to be operated after 12pm on the Makaravilakku day will be with the conductors to prevent delay in issuing tickets. 

Currently, the Nilackal-Pamapa chain service schedules are functioning without conductors as the tickets are issued at the counters set up at Pampa-Thriveni.

The additional buses pooled from other stations will be parked at Nilackal, Chalakkayam and on one side of Chalakkayam-Pampa road and at the Pampa station. Besides the 800 additional buses, another 200 buses will be kept ready as standby at the nearby KSRTC stations, sources said. Of this, 60 buses will be stationed at Erumely, 100 in Pathanamthitta and 40 at Ponkunnam depots, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Makaravilakku Sabarimala
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp