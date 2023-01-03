Tainted inspector to appear before Kerala police chief Anil Kant today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Beypore Coastal Police Inspector PR Sunukumar, who is facing the prospects of severe disciplinary action including dismissal, will appear in person before State Police Chief Anil Kant on Tuesday.

The officer, who had been subjected to a slew of departmental action in the past and was recently embroiled in a gang rape case, has been directed to appear before the police chief on Tuesday 11 am to

personally explain why he should not be removed from the rolls.

The police chief had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the cop as to why he should not be booted out of the force. The cop had been subjected to departmental action 16 times in the past mostly for sexual offences.

The police chief had directed Sunukumar to give his reply within three days. Against this notice Sunukumar approached the State Administrative Tribunal, which extended the deadline for filing his reply till December 31 and directed the police chief to personally hear the officer before taking any action.

Sources in the Police Headquarters said Sunukumar has been given time to appear in person to give explanation as part of an established departmental procedure.

Meanwhile, it has been reliably learnt that the disgraced cop is most likely to be sacked from service and the punishment is not connected to just one adverse incident.

