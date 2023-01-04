Home States Kerala

Kerala: Saji Cheriyan starts second innings as minister after a controversial exit

The Governor reminded the Chief Minister about the documents related to the controversial speech made by Cheriyan, on the dais.

Published: 04th January 2023 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

hief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates Saji Cherian who took oath as a minister as Governor Arif Mohammad Khan looks on. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader Saji Cheriyan took oath as a minister of the LDF government on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath in a brief function held at Raj Bhavan in the evening. 

He took the oath by solemn affirmation in presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other ministers, party workers and family members.

Cheriyan, who made a stoic face, exchanged pleasantries with the Governor when the latter gave a floral bouquet after the swearing-in function. The opposition parties boycotted the event as a protest against the re-induction of Cheriyan.

The Governor reminded the Chief Minister about the documents related to the controversial speech made by Cheriyan, on the dais.

Cheriyan is returning to the ministerial position after a gap of six months. He is likely to get his previous portfolios such as Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs.

The Chengannur MLA was forced out of the office for his controversial speech during a party function at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta in July. The governor approved the recommendation of the chief minister on Tuesday.

The approval came quickly even though there were apprehensions within the government that the Governor would delay the process. The Governor had hinted at the extraordinary circumstances that led to the resignation of the minister.

Cheriyan is yet to get final clearance from the court for the case registered against his speech.

The CPM however backed him and they decided to re-induct him to the cabinet on December 30. Subsequently, the chief minister sent the recommendation letter the very next day. The Governor had sought legal opinion on accepting the recommendation leading to speculation that he would explore other options.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cheriyan CPM LDF Pinarayi Vijayan Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp