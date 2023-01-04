Kerala: Saji Cheriyan starts second innings as minister after a controversial exit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader Saji Cheriyan took oath as a minister of the LDF government on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath in a brief function held at Raj Bhavan in the evening.

He took the oath by solemn affirmation in presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other ministers, party workers and family members.

Cheriyan, who made a stoic face, exchanged pleasantries with the Governor when the latter gave a floral bouquet after the swearing-in function. The opposition parties boycotted the event as a protest against the re-induction of Cheriyan.

The Governor reminded the Chief Minister about the documents related to the controversial speech made by Cheriyan, on the dais.

Cheriyan is returning to the ministerial position after a gap of six months. He is likely to get his previous portfolios such as Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs.

The Chengannur MLA was forced out of the office for his controversial speech during a party function at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta in July. The governor approved the recommendation of the chief minister on Tuesday.

The approval came quickly even though there were apprehensions within the government that the Governor would delay the process. The Governor had hinted at the extraordinary circumstances that led to the resignation of the minister.

Cheriyan is yet to get final clearance from the court for the case registered against his speech.

The CPM however backed him and they decided to re-induct him to the cabinet on December 30. Subsequently, the chief minister sent the recommendation letter the very next day. The Governor had sought legal opinion on accepting the recommendation leading to speculation that he would explore other options.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader Saji Cheriyan took oath as a minister of the LDF government on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath in a brief function held at Raj Bhavan in the evening. He took the oath by solemn affirmation in presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other ministers, party workers and family members. Cheriyan, who made a stoic face, exchanged pleasantries with the Governor when the latter gave a floral bouquet after the swearing-in function. The opposition parties boycotted the event as a protest against the re-induction of Cheriyan. The Governor reminded the Chief Minister about the documents related to the controversial speech made by Cheriyan, on the dais. Cheriyan is returning to the ministerial position after a gap of six months. He is likely to get his previous portfolios such as Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs. The Chengannur MLA was forced out of the office for his controversial speech during a party function at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta in July. The governor approved the recommendation of the chief minister on Tuesday. The approval came quickly even though there were apprehensions within the government that the Governor would delay the process. The Governor had hinted at the extraordinary circumstances that led to the resignation of the minister. Cheriyan is yet to get final clearance from the court for the case registered against his speech. The CPM however backed him and they decided to re-induct him to the cabinet on December 30. Subsequently, the chief minister sent the recommendation letter the very next day. The Governor had sought legal opinion on accepting the recommendation leading to speculation that he would explore other options.