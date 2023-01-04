Home States Kerala

Shop in Kerala vandalised after owner praises film about Sabarimala pilgrimage

A local leader of the CPI, Pragilesh charged that some persons had threatened via social media to attack the shop after he praised the film 'Malikappuram'.

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: Some unknown persons have vandalised a local shop of a CPI functionary here as they were allegedly enraged over social media posts he had put up praising a newly-released movie revolving around Lord Ayyappa, police said.

The light and sound service shop, owned by C Pragilesh, in Kerala's Malappuram district was found destroyed on the night of January 1, police added.

Several newly-made boards and decorative lamps kept near the shop were damaged in the attack, they said.

With actor Unni Mukundan in the lead role, the film narrates the story of a little village girl who has a strong desire to visit Sabarimala and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

"There were some debates on social media recently after I put up some posts praising the movie. Following that, some of the social media users threatened to attack me and my shop," Pragilesh said.

Perumbadappu police said a case was registered on Tuesday for property destruction under Indian Penal Code Sections 427 and 435 and investigation is going on with regard to the charges raised by the owner.

