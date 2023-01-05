Four girl students go missing in Pathanamthitta; two traced

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Four girl students went missing from the district on Wednesday in two separate incidents. Two of them were traced from Alappuzha Railway Station on Wednesday night. District police chief Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan told TNIE that two 15-year-old high school students went missing from Pathanamthitta police station limits.

“Two other girls, both 14-years-old, went missing from Tiruvalla. However, they were traced from Alappuzha Railway Station. We have intensified the search for the girls who went missing from Pathanamthitta police station limits.

Parents lodged complaints with the police by evening. These two incidents have no connection. We have started a detailed probe by checking CCTV visuals,” the SP said.

PATHANAMTHITTA: Four girl students went missing from the district on Wednesday in two separate incidents. Two of them were traced from Alappuzha Railway Station on Wednesday night. District police chief Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan told TNIE that two 15-year-old high school students went missing from Pathanamthitta police station limits. “Two other girls, both 14-years-old, went missing from Tiruvalla. However, they were traced from Alappuzha Railway Station. We have intensified the search for the girls who went missing from Pathanamthitta police station limits. Parents lodged complaints with the police by evening. These two incidents have no connection. We have started a detailed probe by checking CCTV visuals,” the SP said.