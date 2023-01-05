Home States Kerala

Row over 61st Kerala School Arts Festival during opening ceremony

Fathima Thehliya said the script of the programme must have been scrutinised by many in the programme committee.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the controversial dance-dram

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The cultural programme presented during the inauguration of the 61st Kerala School Arts Festival has landed in a controversy with IUML leaders alleging that event painted the Muslim community in a bad light.

The dance-drama showed soldiers overpowering a ‘terrorist’ who wore the headgear and attire used by Muslims and hoisting the national flag. IUML leader and former education minister P K Abdurabb, MLA K P A Majeed, and former Haritha leader Fathima Thehliya came out strongly against the event for allegedly promoting Islamophobia.

Students of St Mary’s HSS, Kayamkulam, taking part in the band performance at the Kerala School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday | PICS: E Gokul

In an FB post, Majeed said that it not a coincidence that the progamme that has the theme of communal amity, fraternity and patriotism presented a terrorist in Muslim dress. “It is a reflection of Islamophobia,” he said. “The image will have disastrous effect at a time when the government itself is spreading the ideology of hatred,” Majeed said adding that the event was presented in front of the Chief Minister and other Ministers. Majeed demanded that government should take action against those who are responsible for the development.

Fathima Thehliya said the script of the programme must have been scrutinised by many in the programme committee. All those who okayed the video are responsible for the fiasco, she said. 

Addressing a press conference, Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firos said it is highly condemnable that a cultural event became the platform for the propagation of the ideology of the Sangh Parivar. The programme was composed by a Sangh Parivar worker and those including the MLA and former MLA had seen the rehearsal. Firos demanded that the Education Minister should apologise and action should be taken against the persons concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala School Arts Festival
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp