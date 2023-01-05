Saji Cherian starts second innings amid Opposition stir

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader Saji Cherian returned as the Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, after a gap of six months. He took oath as a minister in the LDF government on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath at a brief function held at Rajbhavan in the evening. He took oath by solemn affirmation in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other ministers, Speaker A N Shamseer, LDF convener E P Jayarajan, party workers and family members.

Cherian, who put up a stoic face on the dais before the oath-taking ceremony, looked relaxed and exchanged pleasantries with the governor when the latter gave a floral bouquet after the swearing-in. Speaker Shamseer was the first to congratulate him after the swearing-in.

The other ministers and LDF leaders followed. The opposition parties boycotted the event in protest against the re-induction of Cherian.

Later speaking to the media, Cherian said he has no issues with the governor other than political differences. “I do respect him as the governor.

The differences are only political. The projects that were conceived during my first stint of 13 months, will be completed. Special attempts will be made to address the issues being faced by the coastal population,” he said. Asked about UDF boycotting the swearing-in, Saji Cherian said the opposition should discharge its duties and expressed hope that they will extend their support in future.

He, however, refused to comment on the ongoing court case against him. The Chengannur MLA was forced out of office for the controversial speech he delivered at a party function at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta in July.

