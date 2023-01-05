Home States Kerala

Saji Cherian starts second innings amid Opposition stir

Later speaking to the media, Cherian said he has no issues with the governor other than political differences.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan trying to hold a black flag during the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress Committee’s Raj Bhavan march ahead of the swearing-in of Saji Cherian. | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader Saji Cherian returned as the Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs, after a gap of six months. He took oath as a minister in the LDF government on Wednesday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath at a brief function held at Rajbhavan in the evening. He took oath by solemn affirmation in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, other ministers, Speaker A N Shamseer, LDF convener E P Jayarajan, party workers and family members.

Cherian, who put up a stoic face on the dais before the oath-taking ceremony, looked relaxed and exchanged pleasantries with the governor when the latter gave a floral bouquet after the swearing-in. Speaker Shamseer was the first to congratulate him after the swearing-in.

The other ministers and LDF leaders followed. The opposition parties boycotted the event in protest against the re-induction of Cherian.

Later speaking to the media, Cherian said he has no issues with the governor other than political differences. “I do respect him as the governor.

The differences are only political. The projects that were conceived during my first stint of 13 months, will be completed. Special attempts will be made to address the issues being faced by the coastal population,” he said. Asked about UDF boycotting the swearing-in, Saji Cherian said the opposition should discharge its duties and expressed hope that they will extend their support in future.

He, however, refused to comment on the ongoing court case against him. The Chengannur MLA was forced out of office for the controversial speech he delivered at a party function at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta in July.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cherian LDF
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp