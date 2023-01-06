Home States Kerala

Buffer zone: AK Saseendran calls on Kanjirappally bishop

At the same time, Kanjirappally bishop said the Church would continue the agitation. “Our objective is to inform the government about the concerns of the people living in these areas.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

AK Saseendran

Kerala minister A K Saseendran (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as protests brew among settler farmers across the state over issues related to buffer zone, Forest Minister AK Saseendran on Thursday visited Mar Jose Pulickal, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Kanjirappally.

As part of the efforts of the government to allay the concerns of the Church, the minister held talks with the bishop and assured that the government would take all steps to protect the interests of people living in buffer zone areas. “We have already clarified all the things (related to the buffer zone issue) to the people who raised concerns and they are satisfied with the clarification. Kanjirappally bishop is also satisfied now,” he said.

At the same time, Kanjirappally bishop said the Church would continue the agitation. “Our objective is to inform the government about the concerns of the people living in these areas. It is the government that is responsible for initiating action. We hope that the government will act as per the assurance given by the chief minister and all the required reports will be submitted (in the court),” he said. The church also made it clear that the ongoing protests were not directed at the government. 

The Church had earlier urged the state government to sort out the buffer zone issue in such a way that not even a single family in the high-range settlements is affected. To press the case, it also organised a mass public protest at Mundakayam - gateway to the high-range settlements in Central Travancore, on December 30. 

Meanwhile, Anto Antony, MP, who represents the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Saseendran over his statement regarding the status of the Pampa Valley and Angel Valley villages as forest land in the buffer zone markings. The minister’s statement that the forest department held no claim over both the villages after submitting the satellite survey report in the Supreme Court is a farce, the MP said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AK Saseendran
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp