Two pavilions for serving food at Kalolsavam from next year: V Sivankutty

KOZHIKODE: From next year, two pavilions will be arranged for serving food during the State School Kalolsavam, Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters on Thursday. The only issue being faced at the festival this year is the heavy rush at the food pavilions, he said.

“On the first day, 30,000 people had food three times. On the second and third day 40,000 and 30,000 people, respectively, had food from the counter set up at Christian College ground,” he said. To reduce the rush, we will be making more amendments to the Kalolsavam manual and the functioning of two food distribution counters is one of them, the minister said.

“As many as 10,408 students have registered for Kalolsavam so far and we are expecting more participation on Friday. There has been a massive reduction in the number of appeals, which indirectly has helped wind up the events on time. From next year, we are planning to bring in more changes to the manual, which will make the number of appeals come down even further,” said Sivankutty.

