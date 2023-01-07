Home States Kerala

17,054 of 54,607 buffer zone complaints settled

An officer with the department said a majority of the complaints were about disputes not related to the ESZ map.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the deadline for filing complaints regarding missing structures in the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) map set to expire today (Saturday) evening, the forest department has received 54,607 applications so far. Of them, 17,054 complaints have been settled and details of 18,496 structures, located within the 1-km ESZ of protected forests, uploaded in the map prepared by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre (KSREC), said the office of Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

The facility to file complaints became available after the state government uploaded the first map on December 17. Two more maps were uploaded in subsequent days. An officer with the department said a majority of the complaints were about disputes not related to the ESZ map.

“We are presently considering complaints regarding non-inclusion of structures located within 1km of the forest boundary that forms the ESZ. Other complaints will be considered later,” said the officer. “The uploading the details of structures located in ESZ area is on. If the map is updated after uploading the new data within the time frame laid by the court, we will submit the revised map before the SC. Else, we will seek more time,” said an officer. The SC is expected to consider the ESZ case on January 11.

