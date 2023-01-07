Women Christian sect sect members beat up family for ‘sharing nude pics’

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: A group of women of an independent Christian sect recently ganged up to attack a family in Aloor alleging that the head of the family had disseminated morphed nude photos of members of their community on social media.

In a video that has emerged, the group, followers of the Emperor Emmanuel Church, also known as Zion Church, are seen attacking Plathottathil Shaji and his family in their car.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening while the Shajis were on their way back to their house. As they passed the church building, the group blocked their vehicle and attacked the man with a wooden log. Shaji, his wife Ashlyn and three children were in the car. All of them were injured, and Shaji suffered deep wounds to his back and face. In a complaint, Shaji alleged that the women had attacked his family in retaliation for their leaving the community. He alleged a conspiracy behind the attack and sought action against church authorities.

The women alleged that Shaji had spread nude videos of women of their community through social media.

The video of the attack, shot by a passerby, went viral after it was shared with local media. According to rural SP Aiswarya Dongre, “A case was registered against the group and 11 women have been arrested. Even though reports on sharing of nude photos had emerged, we don’t have any information of the same. We have asked the women to file a complaint and it will be probed in detail.”

The residents living near the gated community of the sect pointed out that incidence of violence were frequent in front of the church gate. Recently, a social media campaign alleged that the church was looting people in the name of faith.

According to reports, more than 25 cases and counter cases have been registered with Aloor police station in connection with the church and its believers. Some of them are in the consideration of courts. Sources revealed that the church was once under the observation of the intelligence wing over fears of mass suicide over doomsday prophecies in 2012. The Emperor Emmanuel Church in Aloor is a gated community with over 200 families.

