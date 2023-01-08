Home States Kerala

IUML membership list throws up ‘surprises’

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) logo. (Photo | ANI)

By Vishnuprasad KP
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The membership campaign of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) threw in some surprises for the the party and public. For the first time in the history of the male-dominated party, women with 51% share in the membership outnumber men. And, in the Kalippankulam ward in Nemom constituency, the list of party members reportedly include film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, Asif Ali and adult film star Mia Khalifa.

A screenshot allegedly taken from the mobile application of the membership campaign of the party surfaced on social media that has four celebrities — including Mumbai-based King Khan and USA-based Mia Khalifa — listed as members from a single ward, in Thiruvanthapuram district.

The screenshot was widely circulated on social media and reportedly celebrated by the left-leaning social media handles. However, the Muslim League leadership claimed that the screenshot is fake and a deliberate attempt of some anti-IUML forces to tarnish the image of the party.

“It is a fake list of party members. The party will take legal action against the people who published such reports based on the fake list of party members,” said IUML state general secretary P M A Salam.  The party launched the membership campaign on November 1. During the drive, the party leaders distributed the membership after visiting them at their houses. Later, the names and other details of the members were uploaded on the mobile application.

“The membership campaign was completed through a special war room set up in Thiruvananthapuram. The name, branch, local body and constituency should be uploaded to the mobile application. However, the screenshot that is being circulated on social media doesn’t have the name of the local body and mobile number of the member. Also, even the word corporation was misspelled in screenshot. So, there is no room for doubt that it is fake,” said Salam.

‘Rise in women members result of systematic work’

The all-male League leadership can expect more issues in the future regarding gender parity in representation and decision making with  the membership of women surpassing the membership of men in the state. About 51% of members in the party in the state  are women.

IUML  had come under criticism from both the Right and the Left for its handling of ‘Haritha’, the women’s wing of its Muslim Students Federation (MSF), after some members went public over gender issues. Haritha leaders wanted the party  to open the doors of its decision-making bodies fully to women and not confine them to the women’s wing.

Meanwhile, IUML claims that it has taken special efforts to increase the women members in the party during the membership campaign. “The party was determined to increase the women members during this campaign. The 51%women representation was also a result of the systematic work done by the party during the campaign. The focused approaches of Haritha, the party’s women student wing and Indian Union Women’s League influenced women in the state. More women  will come to the leadership of the party soon,” said Muslim Youth League  state general secretary P K Firoz.

According to the leadership, the party distributed membership to as many as 24,33295 people in the state during the campaign. “A total of 23,3295 more people joined the party this year. About 61 per cent of the members are below 35 years of age. Those who are worried about the acceptance received to the IUML are behind the controversy,” Salam said.

MAMMOOTTY, SRK IN LIST?
The list of party members in Kalippankulam ward in Nemom constituency reportedly include film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, Asif Ali and adult film star Mia Khalifa. However, the IUML leader-ship claimed it to be fake.

