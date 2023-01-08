Per capita income in Kerala yet to fully recover from pandemic blues

Home States Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even a year after Covid restrictions were eased, close to half of Keralites earned less in 2021-22 than what they did pre-lockdown, according to data released by the economics and statistics department.

Per capita income, based on gross district value added (GSVA) at constant prices, figures showed that only seven districts bettered — most of them marginally — their 2019-20 numbers. These include Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod. Idukki stood out by recording the highest growth of 4.91%, followed by Malappuram (2.56%).

The worst performing district was Kozhikode, that saw a 2.06% dip, followed by Alappuzha (-1.61%) and Kollam (-0.98%).

In 2020-21, which bore the full brunt of the pandemic and lockdown, all districts had posted negative growth in per capita income. The worst-affected was Wayanad that saw a -13.46% decline in people’s income compared with the previous year. It was followed by Kozhikode (-12.46%), Malappuram (-11.13%) and Thiruvananthapuram  (-11.09%). Idukki had the lowest impact, at -5.75%.

“Idukki and Wayanad make the case for a robust primary sector,” said Dr Jins Varkey, assistant professor of economics at St Aloysius College, Thrissur. “The primary sector contributes 27.16% of Idukki’s GSVA, or the value of total goods and services produced in a district,” he said. 

‘Idukki’s primary sector was less impacted by pandemic’

“In Wayanad, the contribution of the primary sector is only 19.20%. Also, the district is more dependant on the tertiary sector – 72.01% – which suffered heavily during the pandemic,” said Jins Varkey.      
“Idukki had an additional advantage as its primary sector, comprising mostly plantation or long-term crops, was less impacted by the pandemic,” he added.

The primary sector in GSVA comprises agriculture, livestock and allied areas. Major components of the secondary sector are manufacturing, construction and utility services. Tertiary sector consists of trade, tourism and real estate among others.

The pandemic and lockdown had a severe impact on the secondary and tertiary sectors across the country. Idukki had another reason to cheer. It was ranked seven in terms of per capita income in 2019-20. For the next two years it improved its position to sixth, overtaking Thiruvananthapuram.

