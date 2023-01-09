Home States Kerala

Anjushree's death by rat poison? Preliminary autopsy report hints at suicide

According to the report, rat poison, in the form of a paste, had affected the girl's liver resulting in her death.

Published: 09th January 2023

Anjushree Parvathi, the deceased 19-year-old girl from Kasaragod. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: The preliminary autopsy report of 19-year-old Anjushree Parvathi of Thalaklayi in Kasaragod, who died on Saturday morning allegedly after eating 'kuzhimanthi' bought from a local hotel, gives indications of a possible suicide. The surgeon of Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, who prepared the report, said her death was not due to food poisoning.

According to the report, rat poison, in the form of a paste, had affected the girl's liver resulting in her death.

The police, meanwhile, said more details could be revealed only after the results of the chemical test come out. The police claimed that they had collected digital and documentary evidence, which hinted at a possible suicide. Though the family members have ruled out the possibility, the police say that Anjushree's phone history showed that she searched for rat poison recently.  

The police have launched a detailed investigation based on the postmortem report. They have checked Anjushree's mobile phone with the support of the cyber cell.

The police are awaiting the results of the chemical test and the samples collected from her internal organs to confirm the exact cause of death.

On December 31, Anjushree and her family members ordered 'kuzhimanthi' and chicken 65 online from a restaurant in Kasaragod. However, she developed complications and was later admitted to a private hospital. After her condition worsened, she was shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru, where she died around 5.15 am on Saturday.

