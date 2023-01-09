Kerala: Gangrape-accused police inspector P R Sunukumar dismissed

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: The state police has finally cracked its whip on former Beypore Coastal Police Inspector P R Sunukumar, who is an accused in several criminal cases including gang rape. The police force dismissed the disgraced cop from service invoking Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act.

The officer, who had faced department-level action 15 times, and who was also suspended on six occasions, was earlier issued a show-cause notice by the state police chief asking him to furnish reasons on why he should not be removed from the name rolls. The police chief had issued a deadline of three days for Sunukumar to reply, but the officer then approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal and got an extension till December 31.

The tribunal had also directed the police chief to personally hear the officer before taking any disciplinary action against him. On the basis of this, Sunukumar gave an appointment by Police Chief Anil Kant to present his version last week. However, Sunukumar did not turn up citing ill health.

TRIVANDRUM: The state police has finally cracked its whip on former Beypore Coastal Police Inspector P R Sunukumar, who is an accused in several criminal cases including gang rape. The police force dismissed the disgraced cop from service invoking Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act. The officer, who had faced department-level action 15 times, and who was also suspended on six occasions, was earlier issued a show-cause notice by the state police chief asking him to furnish reasons on why he should not be removed from the name rolls. The police chief had issued a deadline of three days for Sunukumar to reply, but the officer then approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal and got an extension till December 31. The tribunal had also directed the police chief to personally hear the officer before taking any disciplinary action against him. On the basis of this, Sunukumar gave an appointment by Police Chief Anil Kant to present his version last week. However, Sunukumar did not turn up citing ill health.