Home States Kerala

Kerala: Gangrape-accused police inspector P R Sunukumar dismissed

The former Beypore Coastal Police Inspector is an accused in several criminal cases including gangrape.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Former cop P R Sunukumar.

Former cop P R Sunukumar.

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: The state police has finally cracked its whip on former Beypore Coastal Police Inspector P R Sunukumar, who is an accused in several criminal cases including gang rape. The police force dismissed the disgraced cop from service invoking Section 86 of the Kerala Police Act.

The officer, who had faced department-level action 15 times, and who was also suspended on six occasions, was earlier issued a show-cause notice by the state police chief asking him to furnish reasons on why he should not be removed from the name rolls. The police chief had issued a deadline of three days for Sunukumar to reply, but the officer then approached the Kerala Administrative Tribunal and got an extension till December 31.

The tribunal had also directed the police chief to personally hear the officer before taking any disciplinary action against him. On the basis of this, Sunukumar gave an appointment by Police Chief Anil Kant to present his version last week. However, Sunukumar did not turn up citing ill health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beypore Coastal Police Inspector P R Sunukumar
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp