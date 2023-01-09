Kerala yet to completely stop atrocities on women, says AIDWA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While lauding the LDF government’s initiatives in ensuring gender equality at various levels, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national president Malini Bhattacharya has said Kerala has not been able to completely overcome the menace of atrocities against women. “Our comrades have noticed that even in Kerala, there is an increase in atrocities against women, stark instances of blind superstition and sheer force of conservatism. I wouldn’t say we have been able to overcome these issues completely,” she told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Speaking on the deliberations at the ongoing 13th national conference of the women’s organisation, Malini said there would be further interventions from AIDWA against the support extended by ‘manuvaadi’ forces towards violence against women. “Delegates from various states have pointed out how violence against women has increased not just arithmetically but also in intensity or cruelty. Instead of helping these women, the BJP-RSS forces that are in power are passing statements that are protective of the culprits,” Malini said. The leader also said that AIDWA has passed a resolution against the unconditional release of the culprits convicted in the Bilkis Bano case. She noted that different treatments were meted out to culprits of sexual violence on the basis of their religion.