NSS Karayogam registrar Suresh steps down

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: NSS Karayogam registrar P N Suresh resigned from the post on Saturday. In a circular issued to its taluk union presidents and secretaries, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair clarified that Suresh resigned for personal reasons.

The NSS executive council accepted the resignation letter submitted by Suresh. NSS general secretary will hold the additional charge of the registrar temporarily. Meanwhile, NSS sources dismissed rumours regarding difference of opinion within the organisation as the reason for the resignation.

“NSS Karayogam registrar is an employee of the organisation and Suresh’s resignation is purely an internal affair of the NSS. There is no difference of opinion within the organisation,” said sources. Suresh is a former vice-chancellor Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University and executive director of state-run Vasthu Vidya Gurukulam at Aranmula.



KOTTAYAM: NSS Karayogam registrar P N Suresh resigned from the post on Saturday. In a circular issued to its taluk union presidents and secretaries, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair clarified that Suresh resigned for personal reasons. The NSS executive council accepted the resignation letter submitted by Suresh. NSS general secretary will hold the additional charge of the registrar temporarily. Meanwhile, NSS sources dismissed rumours regarding difference of opinion within the organisation as the reason for the resignation. “NSS Karayogam registrar is an employee of the organisation and Suresh’s resignation is purely an internal affair of the NSS. There is no difference of opinion within the organisation,” said sources. Suresh is a former vice-chancellor Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University and executive director of state-run Vasthu Vidya Gurukulam at Aranmula.