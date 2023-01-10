Home States Kerala

Controversial theme song at school arts fete: Kerala govt orders probe 

Published: 10th January 2023 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has ordered an inquiry into the controversial theme song of the recently concluded 61st State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode in the wake of complaints that its portrayal on stage branded a particular community as terrorists. 

A release from the minister's office said that General Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K to inquire into the matter and submit a report within a week
 
The theme song had shown a Muslim man dubbed as a terrorist being arrested by Army personnel. The Indian Union Muslim League and allied outfits had objected to the portrayal. 

The Minister said the depiction of a community in a particular manner in the theme song was not the stance of the LDF government. He added that the government was considering whether the cultural group that staged the theme song needed to be kept away from programmes hosted by the General Education department. 

Sivankutty said the theme song was screened by a committee but it was enacted before the panel reportedly without the controversial dress that was used on stage.

The Minister termed as unnecessary the controversies over the food served at the arts fete. He also decried unsavoury remarks from certain quarters against chef Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri who had an excellent career record. 

Sivankutty said the General Education department has already clarified that the arts fete celebrates diversity. He said there was a clear 'agenda' behind attempts to further rake up the controversy over the food served at the event.

Comments

