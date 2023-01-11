First Veda temple to come up in Kozhikode

By PTI

KOZHIKODE: In an attempt to focus the attention on Vedas, a temple with four Vedas installed prominently in place of idols will come up at the Kashyapa Ashram under the auspices of the Kashyapa Veda Research Centre at the end of the month. According to the Centre authorities, it will be the first temple for Vedas in the country.

“The idea of temple as we understand now is not in the Vedas. It is new concept which cannot be seen in the books on Thantra Sasthras. The word Veda means knowledge, which is not confined to any sections. The temple is built to turn the attention of the people to the Vedas,” said Acharya M R Rajesh, Vedic scholar, and the founder of the Kashyapa Ashram.

“All temples use the mantras from Vedas for poojas. Temples cannot exist without Veda mantras. We believe that the knowledge contained in the Vedas too should be propagated through temples,” he said.

KOZHIKODE: In an attempt to focus the attention on Vedas, a temple with four Vedas installed prominently in place of idols will come up at the Kashyapa Ashram under the auspices of the Kashyapa Veda Research Centre at the end of the month. According to the Centre authorities, it will be the first temple for Vedas in the country. “The idea of temple as we understand now is not in the Vedas. It is new concept which cannot be seen in the books on Thantra Sasthras. The word Veda means knowledge, which is not confined to any sections. The temple is built to turn the attention of the people to the Vedas,” said Acharya M R Rajesh, Vedic scholar, and the founder of the Kashyapa Ashram. “All temples use the mantras from Vedas for poojas. Temples cannot exist without Veda mantras. We believe that the knowledge contained in the Vedas too should be propagated through temples,” he said.