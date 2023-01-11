How a Kasaragod beedi roller became a US judge

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The appointment of a judge in a district court in Texas would not have interested many save for a small matter - the name of the judge: Surendran K Pattel. The apparent Indian connection saw the denizens of the internet working double time to find Pattel’s origin story, and interestingly enough, it just so happens that the man hails from Balal, a small village in Kasaragod.

As is most often the case, Pattel’s journey too is filled with struggles, and is no less inspiring than that of the many who have sought refuge on American shores. While all that’s in the past, Pattel is not one to abandon that which forged the man he is today.

The fourth child of two illiterate daily wage parents, Pattel knew early on that to tide over the financial difficulties plaguing his family, he too must start earning. Following his sister’s footsteps, he found work at Bharath Beedi. Earn more money, put food on the table. That’s all that mattered then.

However, this came at the expense of his education. Never a bright student, Pattel could only manage 270 marks in SSLC. While this had set him to become a full-time beedi roller, destiny had other ideas.

“It was getting admission in EK Nayanar Memorial Government College that changed everything. Soon enough, I was able to complete my pre-degree and that same year, I was accepted into Payyanur College,” Pattel said.

A degree in Political Science in 1992, and later, an LLB degree from Government Law College, Kozhikode set Pattel on a path to change his fortunes.

In 1996, Pattel was ready. He had by then begun his professional career - in Hosdurg, where he dealt in matters related to civil and criminal cases, election law, matrimonial proceedings, and labour and industrial law. But the bold move that paid the most dividends only came 10 years later, in 2005, when he decided to relocate to Delhi. Here, he got to work at the Supreme Court.

“Throughout my entire life, I have always admired the United States, its ideals, and its Constitution. It was a dream come true when, in 2007, my wife, a registered nurse, got selected to work at a major medical centre in the United States. Soon, we got permanent-resident visa and moved to Houston,” Pattel said.

Taking office in the district court in Fort Bend County, Texas on New Year’s Day, the 51-year-old Pattel has adorned his desk with two things - the Bhagavad Gita and the US Constitution. Eager to recollect his memories of living in Kerala, Pattel has expressed his desire to visit Balal soon.

KOZHIKODE: The appointment of a judge in a district court in Texas would not have interested many save for a small matter - the name of the judge: Surendran K Pattel. The apparent Indian connection saw the denizens of the internet working double time to find Pattel’s origin story, and interestingly enough, it just so happens that the man hails from Balal, a small village in Kasaragod. As is most often the case, Pattel’s journey too is filled with struggles, and is no less inspiring than that of the many who have sought refuge on American shores. While all that’s in the past, Pattel is not one to abandon that which forged the man he is today. The fourth child of two illiterate daily wage parents, Pattel knew early on that to tide over the financial difficulties plaguing his family, he too must start earning. Following his sister’s footsteps, he found work at Bharath Beedi. Earn more money, put food on the table. That’s all that mattered then. However, this came at the expense of his education. Never a bright student, Pattel could only manage 270 marks in SSLC. While this had set him to become a full-time beedi roller, destiny had other ideas. “It was getting admission in EK Nayanar Memorial Government College that changed everything. Soon enough, I was able to complete my pre-degree and that same year, I was accepted into Payyanur College,” Pattel said. A degree in Political Science in 1992, and later, an LLB degree from Government Law College, Kozhikode set Pattel on a path to change his fortunes. In 1996, Pattel was ready. He had by then begun his professional career - in Hosdurg, where he dealt in matters related to civil and criminal cases, election law, matrimonial proceedings, and labour and industrial law. But the bold move that paid the most dividends only came 10 years later, in 2005, when he decided to relocate to Delhi. Here, he got to work at the Supreme Court. “Throughout my entire life, I have always admired the United States, its ideals, and its Constitution. It was a dream come true when, in 2007, my wife, a registered nurse, got selected to work at a major medical centre in the United States. Soon, we got permanent-resident visa and moved to Houston,” Pattel said. Taking office in the district court in Fort Bend County, Texas on New Year’s Day, the 51-year-old Pattel has adorned his desk with two things - the Bhagavad Gita and the US Constitution. Eager to recollect his memories of living in Kerala, Pattel has expressed his desire to visit Balal soon.