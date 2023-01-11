Home States Kerala

K Muraleedharan MP wishes to contest again in Vadakara

There were reports that he would return to state politics and stay away from the 2024 polls.

Published: 11th January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader K Muraleedharan

Congress leader K Muraleedharan | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing interest in contesting in the Lok Sabha elections again, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP said he wishes to contest in the Vadakara constituency, which he is currently representing.

“I wish to contest from Vadakara and I have communicated about this with the party leadership,” he told reporters in Kochi on Tuesday. Muraleedharan defeated CPM leader P Jayarajan in the 2019 LS polls wresting Vadakara, a known left bastion. However, there were reports that he would return to state politics and stay away from the 2024 polls.

In response to T N Prathapan MP’s statement that he will contest in the state assembly election next time, Muraleedharan said that it is the high command that decides who should contest and who should not. The former KPCC president was in Kochi to inaugurate the 24-hour-long hunger strike by Hibi Eden MP demanding entry of buses from Goshree islands to Kochi city.

The state government’s stand is that those who are starving need not watch cricket from the stadium and those who reside on the island need not go to the city, he said while inaugurating the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections K Muraleedharan MP
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp