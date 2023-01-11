K Muraleedharan MP wishes to contest again in Vadakara

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing interest in contesting in the Lok Sabha elections again, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP said he wishes to contest in the Vadakara constituency, which he is currently representing.

“I wish to contest from Vadakara and I have communicated about this with the party leadership,” he told reporters in Kochi on Tuesday. Muraleedharan defeated CPM leader P Jayarajan in the 2019 LS polls wresting Vadakara, a known left bastion. However, there were reports that he would return to state politics and stay away from the 2024 polls.

In response to T N Prathapan MP’s statement that he will contest in the state assembly election next time, Muraleedharan said that it is the high command that decides who should contest and who should not. The former KPCC president was in Kochi to inaugurate the 24-hour-long hunger strike by Hibi Eden MP demanding entry of buses from Goshree islands to Kochi city.

The state government’s stand is that those who are starving need not watch cricket from the stadium and those who reside on the island need not go to the city, he said while inaugurating the protest.

KOCHI: Expressing interest in contesting in the Lok Sabha elections again, senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan MP said he wishes to contest in the Vadakara constituency, which he is currently representing. “I wish to contest from Vadakara and I have communicated about this with the party leadership,” he told reporters in Kochi on Tuesday. Muraleedharan defeated CPM leader P Jayarajan in the 2019 LS polls wresting Vadakara, a known left bastion. However, there were reports that he would return to state politics and stay away from the 2024 polls. In response to T N Prathapan MP’s statement that he will contest in the state assembly election next time, Muraleedharan said that it is the high command that decides who should contest and who should not. The former KPCC president was in Kochi to inaugurate the 24-hour-long hunger strike by Hibi Eden MP demanding entry of buses from Goshree islands to Kochi city. The state government’s stand is that those who are starving need not watch cricket from the stadium and those who reside on the island need not go to the city, he said while inaugurating the protest.