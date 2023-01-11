Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court quashes ban on non-woven bags of 60 GSM

The order came on the petitions filed by manufacturers of non-woven bags, challenging the government fiat that included non-woven bags in the list of prohibited items.

Published: 11th January 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the state government order banning the manufacture, transportation, sale and use of non-woven bags of 60 GSM (grams per square metre) and above, terming it highly illegal. Justice N Nagaresh said the inclusion of non-woven bags in the list of banned single-use plastic items by the government’s order was done without considering GSM standards and was in violation of the provisions of Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. “Hence, it is highly illegal and arbitrary,” the judge said.

The order came on the petitions filed by manufacturers of non-woven bags, challenging the government fiat that included non-woven bags in the list of prohibited items.

The petitioners submitted that non-woven bags were manufactured using food-grade granules. They said the bags were a food-grade item approved by many government agencies and recognised by the Ministry of Textiles. They said they manufacture the non-woven bags out of polypropylene and calcium carbonate. Polypropylene is a food-grade granule and calcium carbonate is a natural product which is 100% biodegradable, they said.

The court noted that many state governments, including Odisha, Puducherry, Haryana and Delhi, had issued orders banning single-use plastic, but such ban did not extend to non-woven bags of 60 GSM and above.

“Therefore, total prohibition of manufacturing non-woven bags irrespective of the GSM standard of the bags in Kerala will be discriminatory too,” the court said.

WELCOMES DECISION
The Malayali non-woven bag manufacturers have welcomed the HC decision. “The HC order will give a boost to the business industry in Kerala,” said Nibu Kasim, president of association.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp