500 kg stale poultry meat, 150 kg stale oil seized in Kerala's Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As Kerala grapples with a rise in the number of food poisoning cases, another shocking case came to light on Thursday when the health department seized 500 kg of stale poultry meat from a house in Kalamassery, Kochi.

The health department of the Kalamassery municipality seized stale poultry meat from a house in Kaipadamugal, Kalamassery, based on a complaint received from the residents of a foul smell coming from the house. It was found that the rotten chicken meat was bought from Tamil Nadu which is meant to be supplied to several eateries in the area.

"While inspecting the house, the squad also found around 150 kg of stale cooking oil. It is understood that several eateries received meat from here, particularly for the preparation of shawarma and al faham," said Seema Kannan, chairperson, of Kalamassery municipality.

The meat was stored in freezers. The place was functioning as a central kitchen that supplied meat to several eateries, including those in Kochi city. The officials also said that it functioned without a proper license. "While inspecting the area, no managers except for five employees were present. The meat will be taken to the Brahmapuram plant to be destroyed," said a health official of Kalamassery municipality.

"On investigating, we found that the house is owned by a Malapuram native, Jaunais. Stern action will be taken against the culprit. In the wake of the incident, the health inspectors of the municipality are instructed to conduct rapid inspections across all the eateries in the area," she added.

The officials also said that strict action and a hefty fine will be imposed against the owner in the coming days. "Distributing stale food knowing that it can even cause death to a person is cruel and will make sure that maximum punishment and legal action will be taken," said the Kalamassery municipality chairperson.

Recently, a woman died of food poisoning in Kottayam.

KOCHI: As Kerala grapples with a rise in the number of food poisoning cases, another shocking case came to light on Thursday when the health department seized 500 kg of stale poultry meat from a house in Kalamassery, Kochi. The health department of the Kalamassery municipality seized stale poultry meat from a house in Kaipadamugal, Kalamassery, based on a complaint received from the residents of a foul smell coming from the house. It was found that the rotten chicken meat was bought from Tamil Nadu which is meant to be supplied to several eateries in the area. "While inspecting the house, the squad also found around 150 kg of stale cooking oil. It is understood that several eateries received meat from here, particularly for the preparation of shawarma and al faham," said Seema Kannan, chairperson, of Kalamassery municipality. The meat was stored in freezers. The place was functioning as a central kitchen that supplied meat to several eateries, including those in Kochi city. The officials also said that it functioned without a proper license. "While inspecting the area, no managers except for five employees were present. The meat will be taken to the Brahmapuram plant to be destroyed," said a health official of Kalamassery municipality. "On investigating, we found that the house is owned by a Malapuram native, Jaunais. Stern action will be taken against the culprit. In the wake of the incident, the health inspectors of the municipality are instructed to conduct rapid inspections across all the eateries in the area," she added. The officials also said that strict action and a hefty fine will be imposed against the owner in the coming days. "Distributing stale food knowing that it can even cause death to a person is cruel and will make sure that maximum punishment and legal action will be taken," said the Kalamassery municipality chairperson. Recently, a woman died of food poisoning in Kottayam.