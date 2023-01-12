Home States Kerala

Eateries in Kerala to mention use-by time on food parcels

Food joint owners also agreed to use only pasteurised egg for making egg mayonnaise to prevent food poisoning through mayonnaise made using raw eggs.

Published: 12th January 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to prevent food poisoning from food parcels, food joint owners have agreed to mention the use-by time on parcels. They have also agreed to use only pasteurised egg for making egg mayonnaise to prevent food poisoning through mayonnaise made using raw eggs.

The eateries can continue to provide eggless mayonnaise. The decisions were taken in a meeting convened by Health Minister Veena George with the representatives of hotels, restaurants, bakeries, street food joints and catering units, in the wake of widespread food poisoning incidents and lack of hygiene reported in the state.

The minister advised the public not to eat food items that come in parcels after the use-by time.  She directed shop owners in food business to take licence or registration and cooperate with the hygiene rating on shops implemented by the food safety department.

The rating system is an opportunity to showcase the well-functioning units, she said. She stressed the importance of food safety for ensuring health.

All shops have been directed to display the toll-free number of the food safety department and ensure medical fitness of employees working in the units.

The representatives of hotels and restaurants agreed to form teams to ensure food safety by addressing the shortcomings and ensuring hygiene. The food safety department intensified inspections after a nurse died of food poisoning in Kottayam on January 2.

