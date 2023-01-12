Home States Kerala

Filmmaker-lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi chosen for Harivarasanam award

The award comprising Rs one lakh cash prize and certificate will be presented on Makaravilakku Day, January 14, at Sannidhanam auditorium.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 07:43 PM

Director and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi.

Director and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi has been chosen for this year's Harivarasanam award instituted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the state government. 

"Thampi penned the script and dialogue for 85 cinemas. His devotional albums "Sabarimala Yathra" and "Ayyappa Bhakthiganangal" were noted," said Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan, in a statement here on Thursday.

The award comprising Rs one lakh cash prize and certificate will be presented on Makaravilakku Day, January 14, at Sannidhanam auditorium. Radhakrishnan will present the award.

The award jury consists of musician Palkulangara Ambikadevi, Devaswom Secretary K. Biju, and TDB commissioner BS Prakash.

The Harivarasanam award is to recognise people who have made contributions to religious harmony and equality.

