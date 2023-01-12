Home States Kerala

Prof Asher, who took Basheer across the seas, dies at 96

As a linguist who specialised in Dravidian languages, he had deep-seated love for Malayalam literature and culture.

Published: 12th January 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Ronald E Asher

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Me Grandad ‘ad an Elephant! That’s how Asher chose to translate Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s brilliant short novel Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu, taking the ‘Sultan of Beypore’ across the seas. Prof Ronald E Asher, who passed away late last month in Edinburgh, Scotland, aged 96, was a Britisher by birth. His association with Kerala started in 1964, when he travelled to meet Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai. He returned the very next year to interact with Basheer. As a linguist who specialised in Dravidian languages, he had deep-seated love for Malayalam literature and culture.

Prof Asher’s intense admiration for Basheer’s works was well known. Whenever he visited Kerala, he made it a point to visit Beypore and Thakazhi to meet the family members of his favourite authors. In an earlier interview with this reporter in London, Asher recounted his first meeting with Basheer.

“I shared biryani with Basheer and it was really fun. We  had some very relaxed conversations, which were also very informal. He was a good conversationalist. It was like reading a story, sharing his anecdotes in a very interesting way. I conversed with him in English, but I could understand Malayalam,” he had recalled. Prof Asher never missed an opportunity to visit Kerala.

When the Basheer Trust informed him about his winning the Basheer Award in 2010, he beamed like a child. “I couldn’t quite believe it when they sent me the email.  I looked up at the Basheer Trust’s website for the previous award winners. I just couldn’t believe that I belong to that great group of artists, writers and sculptors,” he had quipped.

“[Thakazhi] was a different personality altogether, who gave quite a different introduction to the literary world with his writings. It was a really good experience meeting these two writers. I got very close to both of them. It somehow makes the stories more real,” he had said in the 2010 interview.

Omana Gangadharan with Prof Asher

Asher’s initial involvement with Malayalam was almost by chance. The spur was perhaps an interest in comparative linguistics, and therefore a feeling that, having embarked on the study of Tamil, he ought to know something about other Dravidian languages.

Asher a character in Omana Gangadharan’s Malayalam novel

“My first contact with Malayalam was following a course in phonetics of the language. My first real initiation was when a friend taught me the Malayalam script by going through some primary school readers with me... I’d say that getting to grips with the language was indeed tough, given that it is typologically very different from English or any other European language,” he had recalled.

He translated two other Basheer books — Balyakalasakhi (Childhood Friend) and Pathummayude Aadu (Pathumma’s Goat). He also translated Thakazhi’s Thottiyude Makan (Scavenger’s Son).

In 2002, he rendered K P Ramanunni’s Sufi Paranja Katha (What the Sufi Said) with N Gopalakrishnan.
Recently, Prof Asher was featured as a full-fledged character in a Malayalam novel penned by his close friend Omana Gangadharan, writer and former Labour Party councillor from East Ham.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, she recalled that Asher’s curriculum vitae comprised 36 pages, three-fourth of which was on Malayalam literature.

‘MY FATHER PASSED AWAY AFTER CHRISTMAS’   
On Wednesday P Sreekumar, associate professor at CUK, received an unexpected mail. “I hope I am sending this to the correct email address — I found your email in a list that my father had. I am sorry to bring you the sad news that my father passed away after Christmas, at the age of 96,” said the mail from Asher David, son of Prof Asher.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof Ronald E Asher Basheer Malayalam literature
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Delhi Govt slaps AAP with notice to recover over 163 crores spent on publicity as Govt ads
Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)
'Ramcharitmanas curse to society': Bihar Minister comments against Tulsidas's doha; BJP hits back 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the Voice of Global South Summit, via video conferencing, in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit
Ministers Smriti Irani and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | PTI, EPS)
Union cabinet reshuffle on cards: Ministries of minority and steel may get new heads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp