Providing succour in their sunset years: Yusuffali builds Rs 15 crore building at Kollam's Gandhibhavan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In September 2016, after laying the foundation stone of his proposed mall in Thiruvananthapuram, Lulu Group chairman and managing director Yusuffali M A visited Gandhibhavan, a destitute home for senior citizens and children in Pathanapuram, Kollam. The sight of elderly women left orphaned by their children troubled the UAE-based businessman, who runs 255 stores and shopping malls in the Gulf and other parts of the globe.

“He could not fathom how aged mothers could be abandoned in a destitute home by their children. And this troubled him no end,” a confidant said. The next few months and years saw Yusuffali visiting the inmates of Gandhibhavan at regular intervals and supporting them with their medical, food and other requirements. In the process, he supported the home with around Rs 7.5 crore for the medical, food, and clothing needs of the inmates.

Around the same time, Yusuffali also got personally involved in setting up a three-storey elderly home for the women of Gandhibhavan. The Rs 15-crore, 40,000 sqft modern facility that can accommodate 300 people was opened last week. Gandhibhavan, founded by Dr Punalur Somarajan, a public figure who lost his mother early in his life, will be run as earlier with Yusuffali as its mentor.

Gandhibhavan building

The inauguration of the new building, constructed over three years, was also unique: it was carried out by three aged mothers of the care home, and no politician was invited. The ‘griha pravesh’ (housewarming) was completed when Yusuffali and Somarajan helped two inmates in wheelchairs into their respective rooms. The billionaire has also provided adjustable side-rail beds, furniture, two lifts, a laboratory, pharmacy, library, prayer rooms, dining hall, a doctor’s consulting room, and modern waste-management facility, among others, for the elderly home.

“The responsibility of taking care of aged parents rests with their children. Only 15 women of Gandhibhavan are unwed. The remaining women had grown-up children, who had abandoned them. I built the new facility so that their sunset years will be spent at a good place and in abundance,” Yussufali said at the opening of the new home.

