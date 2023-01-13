Home States Kerala

Day flights at Kozhikode airport to be rescheduled to night for 11 months

Not even delayed flights will be allowed to land during these eight hours unless it is an emergency.

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The runway of the Kozhikode airport will remain closed from 10am to 6pm from Sunday as part of recarpeting work. The work is expected to be completed by November and, all daytime flights will be rescheduled to night.

Not even delayed flights will be allowed to land during these eight hours unless it is an emergency, said an airport official. The delayed flights will be cancelled.

“Recarpeting work becomes vital as we have found minor cracks on the runway surface. To enhance the safety standards of the airport, centreline lights and full-fledged touch-down zone lights will be installed on the runway. Though the full-fledged lights are not mandatory, it will help further improve the safety standards of the airport,” said a source.

Meanwhile, the state government has initiated measures to acquire land for developing the runway end safety area (RESA). The 4(1) notification for land acquisition has been issued. The Centre for Management Development, Thiruvananthapuram, will conduct the social impact assessment as part of acquiring 14.5 acres of land. The government has asked the agency to complete the assessment within four weeks.

“The agency will prepare reports on the loss that people will have to bear following the land acquisition. Based on it, the compensation amount will be finalised,” said a source with the airport. 

Runway RESA length to be increased

“Normally, the social assessment will be over only in eight weeks. In this case, the government asked the agency to complete it in four weeks. The move will speed up the procedure,” the source said. As per the plan, the length of the RESA on either side of the runway will be increased from 90m to 240m. Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had decided that the runway’s length will be reduced to increase the RESA. However, considering the request of people’s representatives, the ministry allowed increasing the safety area without shortening the runway.

