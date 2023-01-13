Former CSIR director Dr AD Damodaran passes away at 87

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned scientist and former director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr A D Damodaran passed away here on Friday. He was 87.

Having served the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in the early phase of his career, Damodaran later took over as director of CSIR in 1985. It was his untiring efforts that saw the expansion of the research and development areas of CSIR.

Damodaran oversaw acquiring of about 40 acres of land with the help of the Kerala government. Under him, research and development areas were enlarged with an emphasis on the value addition of natural resources, societal programmes, national missions, and strategic sectors.

The photochemistry research unit set up during his tenure under the leadership of Professor M V George later evolved into one of the leading centres working on organic photo functional materials in the country. Dr Damodaran also paid close attention to other sectors such as biotechnology, biochemical processing, wastewater technology, electronic ceramics, organic chemistry, inorganic and analytical chemistry, simulation and modelling, and high-temperature superconductors. He was also instrumental in inducting young scientists to CSIR thus raising the profile of the institute. He had also functioned as the chairman of Keltron.

Dr E M Malathi, daughter of EMS Namboodiripad, is his wife. Damodaran is survived by their son Harish Damodaran (Indian Express, Delhi), and daughter Prof Sumangala (Delhi).

The mortal remains of Damodaran will be kept at his residence at Sasthamangalam for the public to pay homage. The cremation will be held at the Santhi Kavadam on Saturday at 9 am.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Damodaran and said the country has lost an eminent nuclear scientist with his death. The CM added that Damodaran tried to disseminate scientific facts to the public in light of the leftist political perspectives

