Licence made must for catering units in Kerala: Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has made licence mandatory for all catering units in the state. The decision was taken after food poisoning incidents were reported at events where catering units had served food. Health Minister Veena George said no eateries without licence or registration will be allowed to function.

She said the hotels and restaurant associations have agreed to cooperate with the department’s direction to mention use-by time on food parcels. All parcels must have a sticker bearing the time of preparation and the maximum time the food is considered fit for consumption. They have also agreed to use only pasteurised egg for making mayonnaise. In a bid to prevent food poisoning, the department has banned the use of mayonnaise made using raw eggs. The eateries can continue to provide eggless mayonnaise.

The department has directed the owners to ensure health cards for all food handlers in shops. Also, the employees have to undergo training in food safety. The shops have been asked to designate one supervisor to ensure hygiene.

“The department has initiated the hygiene rating system for hotels. We will also launch a mobile application, through which the public can raise complaints, by the end of January,” said Veena. According to her, a task force to inspect hotels and eateries anywhere in the state has been formed. The department has directed all officers to upload the inspection report online, to apprise the state-level officers about the enforcement. The food safety department intensified inspections across the state after a woman died of food poisoning in Kottayam on January 2.

