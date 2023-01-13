Panel books Kollam collector, chief electoral officer in ID linking row

Rahul R By

KOLLAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a suo motu case against Kollam district collector Afsana Parveen and the chief electoral officer (CEO) in the incident in which students of a school were asked to bring their parents’ Aadhaar and voter ID cards for the purpose of linking.

The commission took the action based on the report published by TNIE on January 12 on how the controversial circular issued by Sree Narayana Public School at Vadakkevila in Kollam had kicked up a row. Commission member Reni Antony told TNIE that the panel will also seek reports from the CEO, collector and principal of the school.

“Even if the school organised awareness campaigns on linking the Aadhaar with the voter ID, students have nothing to do with such initiatives. As of now, the matter seems to be in violation of the Juvenile Justice Act. It also violates the privacy of the children and their parents and relatives. Strict action will be taken against the officials concerned,” Reni said.

CEO Sanjay Kaul told TNIE that the school issued the circular based on the direction of a booth-level officer (BLO).“I received the collector’s report. It said the BLO directed schools to issue such an order. It was done without the collector’s knowledge. She has assured me that the BLO will be removed and strict action will be taken against officials engaging in such activities,” he said. Principal of the school Hemalatha V refused to speak on the matter. Parveen could not be reached for comments.

