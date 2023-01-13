Home States Kerala

‘Responsible Tourism’: New York Times features Kerala among ‘52 places to go in 2023’

In a Facebook post, the Tourism Minister urged for continued support from the people for the tourism policy of the Kerala government.

Published: 13th January 2023 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 06:49 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bringing yet another feather to the cap of Kerala Tourism, ‘God’s Own Country’ has been featured in the ‘52 places to go in 2023’ by the New York Times. Kerala has been ranked 13th in the New York Times list which lauds the ‘Responsible Tourism’ initiatives of Kerala Tourism. 

Kerala is the only state from India to feature in the global list which featured places like London and Morioka, Japan. According to the list, Kerala is a spot to travel for its beaches, backwater lagoons, cuisine and rich cultural traditions like the ‘Vaikathashtami’ festival. New York Times lauded the Kerala government for its award-winning approach which allows visitors to experience village life. New York Times also specially mentioned Kumarakam and Maravanthuruth destinations in the article.

“In Kumarakom, one of several ‘responsible tourism destinations’ in the state, visitors can paddle through jungly canals, weave rope from coconut fibre and even learn to climb a palm tree. In Maravanthurtuhu, visitors can follow a storytelling trail and enjoy village street art before taking in an evening performance of a traditional temple dance” - the NYT article said.

Tourism Minister P A Mohammad Riyas said that being featured in the global list is international recognition. In a Facebook post, the minister urged for continued support from the people for the tourism policy of the Kerala government.

