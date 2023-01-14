Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan defends RSS chief's remarks on Muslims

Khan said Bhagwat had, in fact, emphasised that no one has the right to claim supremacy on the basis of his birth.

Published: 14th January 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday sought to dispel certain misgivings emanating from a recent statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, stressing that it only meant that no one has the right to claim supremacy on the basis of his birth.

Khan said this while replying to a reporter's question on the sidelines of a function organised by the Sir Syed Memorial Society at the Aligarh Habitat Centre here.

He was asked about Bhagwat's comments in an interview published in "Organiser" and "Panchjanya" that "Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy".

Khan said Bhagwat had, in fact, emphasised that no one has the right to claim supremacy on the basis of his birth.

"Bhagwat only emphasised that our social behaviour should be in resonance with the Constitution, which is based on equality of all sections and does not believe in superiority or inferiority," he added.

"There are social disparities in our society, but equality is our cherished ideal and an aspiration that is deeply reflected in the Constitution and is, in fact, one of the pillars of the Constitution," the Kerala governor said.

In the interview, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief had said, "The simple truth is this -- Hindustan should remain Hindustan. There is no harm to the Muslims living in Bharat today. Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy".

Replying to another question, Khan strongly denied that Bhagwat had in any way implied that "Muslims should be relegated to the status of second-class citizens in the country".

If someone is inferring this from Bhagwat's statement, he is mistaken, Khan said.

Referring to the reported threat of some Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students planning to stage a black-flag demonstration against his visit to Aligarh, the Kerala governor said, "To the best of my knowledge, there was no such protest against my visit to Aligarh on Saturday. There were some social media posts to this effect on Friday, but that did not take place".

Khan, however, defended the democratic right of any group of people to stage a black-flag demonstration to voice their protest.

He said India is a democratic country and every citizen has a right to protest in a peaceful manner.

Earlier, addressing the function to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Khan said he had a special bond with the late leader since 1977, when he was elected as a Janata Party MLA from Bulandshahr district and Singh was the health minister of Uttar Pradesh in the first Janata Party government in the state.

"Kalyan Singh was not just an important political leader of his time but his main achievement was that he was looked upon as a champion of the downtrodden section of the society who always sought to remove social disparities," Khan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammad Khan RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Muslim Hindu Hindustan Islam
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp