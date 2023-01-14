LDF gives nod, Kerala to get foreign varsities, private investment in higher education sector

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s official. The government in Kerala will welcome foreign universities to the state. The LDF state meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approved a development policy document aimed at making far-reaching changes in the higher education sector. The meeting on Friday also approved the proposal to allow private investments in the sector. It is learnt that the LDF has also approved the proposal for starting institutions in higher education in the cooperative sector, on private -public- participation model and using private sector investment. The document highlights the need to start deemed universities.

The document stresses the need to avail foreign loans for the state’s development as the Centre is blocking the development process. “Government should continue the process of encouraging private industrial parks. If any unwanted intervention from trade unions exists in any industry, the government should act to solve the issue,” the document said.

However, except the dissent by Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) representative Varghese George, all other front partners chose to remain silent. It is learnt that George pointed out that in deemed universities, foreign universities and private universities there won’t be any provision for reservation. Students from socially backward castes and classes will be the most affected, he said. He also demanded that in the name of foreign loans there should not be a situation where people’s job prospects and state’s ecology are destroyed.

Pinarayi said the government will ensure social justice while implementing reforms in the higher education sector. He also said local traders’ employment will not be curtailed and the government will take steps to protect ecology.

While justifying the LDF’s decision, convener E P Jayarajan said that it is not a policy change on the part of the front, but a timely transformation.

