Muslim outfits hail Congress ‘revival’ bid by Tharoor

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who has laid bare his intentions in state politics, is getting wider support from Muslim organisations, which are the traditional vote bank of the UDF. Tharoor met the leaders of various Muslim groups during his second phase of the Malabar tour on Friday. After meeting Tharoor, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal did not hide his admiration for the Congress leader.

“Tharoor is a world citizen who has wide and rich experience, which can be utilised effectively,” Thangal said. He said Tharoor is doing his best to strengthen the party and trying to bring Congress to the mainstream. Tharoor also met the leaders of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) at the Mujahid Centre. He told them that the renaissance movement in Kerala is an example for all communities. He hailed the renaissance efforts of the Mujahid movement and opined that effective steps should be taken to counter the efforts to divide people communally.

Tharoor said his attempt is to reclaim the amity between different communities.KNM state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani, vice-presidents Hussein Madavoor and N V Abdurahman, treasurer Noor Muhammad Noorsha, secretaries Palath Abdurahman Madani and A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi took part in the discussions.

MP: Congress will ensure secular votes are not split

Shashi Tharoor said Congress will take steps to ensure secular votes are not split. He was speaking to leaders of Wisdom Islamic Organisation (WIO). He said BJP has managed to secure power in states by threatening and luring smaller parties.

He said BJP has not yet presented any documents officially on Uniform Civil Code and the propaganda is only an election stunt. WIO state chief P N Abdul Latheef Madani, treasurer Nasar Balussery, secretary K Sajjad and others were present.

KNM Markazudawa leaders also met Tharoor in Malappuram and shared concern over the imposition of Uniform Civil Code. They said all secular parties should express solidarity with minorities and other backward sections in society.

KOZHIKODE: Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who has laid bare his intentions in state politics, is getting wider support from Muslim organisations, which are the traditional vote bank of the UDF. Tharoor met the leaders of various Muslim groups during his second phase of the Malabar tour on Friday. After meeting Tharoor, Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulema president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal did not hide his admiration for the Congress leader. “Tharoor is a world citizen who has wide and rich experience, which can be utilised effectively,” Thangal said. He said Tharoor is doing his best to strengthen the party and trying to bring Congress to the mainstream. Tharoor also met the leaders of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) at the Mujahid Centre. He told them that the renaissance movement in Kerala is an example for all communities. He hailed the renaissance efforts of the Mujahid movement and opined that effective steps should be taken to counter the efforts to divide people communally. Tharoor said his attempt is to reclaim the amity between different communities.KNM state president T P Abdulla Koya Madani, vice-presidents Hussein Madavoor and N V Abdurahman, treasurer Noor Muhammad Noorsha, secretaries Palath Abdurahman Madani and A I Abdul Majeed Swalahi took part in the discussions. MP: Congress will ensure secular votes are not split Shashi Tharoor said Congress will take steps to ensure secular votes are not split. He was speaking to leaders of Wisdom Islamic Organisation (WIO). He said BJP has managed to secure power in states by threatening and luring smaller parties. He said BJP has not yet presented any documents officially on Uniform Civil Code and the propaganda is only an election stunt. WIO state chief P N Abdul Latheef Madani, treasurer Nasar Balussery, secretary K Sajjad and others were present. KNM Markazudawa leaders also met Tharoor in Malappuram and shared concern over the imposition of Uniform Civil Code. They said all secular parties should express solidarity with minorities and other backward sections in society.