10-day International Theatre Festival of Kerala promises to deliver the world to enthusiasts

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: In an era when professional plays and troupes are fading from the state's cultural scene, the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) stands as a beacon of hope for enthusiasts as a window to global trends in the field. The 13th edition of the festival will be held from February 5-14 in Thrissur, on the theme 'Humanity Must Unite', with global events such as the pandemic and the war in Ukraine taking centre stage.

The cultural capital of the state has always had a fan following for the theatre arts. The district also hosts many amateur and professional theatre groups that continue to experiment with various subjects and themes and draw the attention of the public. Coming after a gap of two years, the festival will also offer a platform to discuss various issues of social importance.

The team of curators, comprising Anuradha Kapur, Deepan Sivaraman and B Ananthakrishnan, has selected 10 international and 14 national plays, including Malayalam productions.

"The last few years have brought much suffering. Amidst the pain and agony we also saw people coming together to support each other. We are going through a similar phase in India. Through the festival, we want to showcase this 'humaneness', which is more beautifully expressed in Malayalam -- 'maanavikatha'," said Anuradha. She added that each and every play at ITFoK 2023 will offer fresh insights to these problems and portray the need for unity.

ITFoK is the only international platform in the country for the art of theatre, said Karuvellur Murali, secretary of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. "We want to make the best of it, so that artists and enthusiasts catch a glimpse of global trends in the field." He added that despite working with a limited budget, the Akademi had put its best foot forward to hold the festival this year and arrangements are in the final stage.

Without pigeonholing itself to a certain genre, this year's ITFoK will showcase plays from different countries and on varied topics. Tempest Project, directed by Peter Brook and Marie-Helene Estienne, one of the highlights of the festival, will be a tribute to the veteran English theatre director.

"This year's festival will also feature more performances by music bands. The Street Art Festival titled 'Theruvara' by Anpu Varkey is also expected be a transforming experience," said the curatorial team.

THE STAGE IS ALL YOURS

The 13th edition of ITFoK, which will run from February 5-14, will feature 10 international and 14 national plays.

International Plays

3rd Reich - Italy

Antigone - Uzbek (UK)

Ave Maria - Denmark

Don't Believe Me If I Talk to You of War - Palestine

Hero Beauty - Taiwan

Kafka - France

Samson - South Africa

Tempest Project - France

The Museum - Palestine

Told By My Mother - Lebanon

National Plays

Arctic - Malayalam

Black Hole - English and Hindi

Daklakatha Devikavya - Kannada

Flying Chariot - English, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil

For the Record

Foul Play - Hindi

Idakini Kathaayaaratham - Tamil

Kakkukali - Malayalam

Mayabazar - Telugu

Nilavilikal, Marmarangal, Akhrishangal - Malayalam

Pi Thadoi - English, Manipuri

Rather Rashi - Rabha

Soviet Station Kadavu - Malayalam

Taking Sides - English

