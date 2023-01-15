Home States Kerala

Inconsequential 3rd ODI fails to fire up spectator interest

The low turnout will not affect the prospects of hosting matches in future, he told reporters.    

Published: 15th January 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batters K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Indian batters K L Rahul and Hardik Pandya during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The third One-Day International (ODI) in the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka, to be played at the Karyavattom Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday, has failed to enthuse cricket fans in the state. The teams landed in the city on Friday.

Ticket sales until Saturday evening were in the 5,000-6,000 range, according to sources. The stadium has seating for 35,000 and the sales will continue until match time. Tickets are available for Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 — which is exclusively for students. All tickets will bear an additional 18% GST and 12% entertainment tax.

Indian players practise at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananth-apuram on Saturday. The match is scheduled to start at 1.30pm on Sunday | express

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) sources have cited multiple factors for the cold response. The longer format has started to fall afoul of the younger crowd that will lap up anything T20 thrown at them.
KCA joint secretary Bineesh Kodiyeri blamed CBSE exams and the Sabarimala season for the poor ticket sales. He also pointed fingers at the waning interest for the 50-over format.   Bineesh expects considerable sales on matchday that would fill the stadium to at least half its capacity. The low turnout will not affect the prospects of hosting matches in future, he told reporters.    

The fact that Team India have already clinched the series by winning the first two matches — rendering the third fixture inconsequential — could have impacted spectator interest, say sources. The row over the additional tax burden is also seen to have played a part. State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman’s jibe in favour of the tax had invited much ridicule. The non-inclusion of in-form Sanju Samson for the series was also not taken lightly, with the Kerala captain’s absence inviting widespread criticism on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
3rd ODI cricket fans Karyavattom Greenfield International
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp