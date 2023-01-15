Home States Kerala

Lakhs throng Sabarimala for Makaravilakku

In front of the golden flag mast of the temple, TDB president K Ananthagopan and member S S Jeevan received the Thiruvabharanam.

Published: 15th January 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhothra offering darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Saturday | Express

Former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhothra offering darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a spiritually surcharged atmosphere, lakhs of devotees witnessed Makaravilakku and Makarajyothi at the Sabarimala temple on Saturday. An unprecedented crowd of devotees gathered at the temple when the auspicious Makaravilakku ceremony was performed at 6.35pm after adorning the Thiruvabharanam, the golden attire brought from Pandalam, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed the deeparadhana as part of the Makaravilakku ceremony in the presence of Melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri. Minutes after the deeparadhana, Makarajyothi (celestial star) was spotted on the sky to the south-east of the temple at 6.50 pm. Earlier, the Thiruvabharanam procession was accorded reception at Saramkuthi by a devaswom team from Sannidhanam led by executive officer H Krishnakumar, assistant executive officer Ravikumar and administrative officer Santhakumar at 5.30 pm.

In front of the golden flag mast of the temple, TDB president K Ananthagopan and member S S Jeevan received the Thiruvabharanam. Later it was handed over top the thantri in front of the Sreekovil.  

Makarasamkrama pooja, the ceremony marking the movement of sun from Dakshinayanam to Utharayanam, was performed at 8.45pm. As part of the ceremony, the thantri poured the ghee brought from Kowdiyar Palace, Thiruvananthapuram, on the idol  Lord Ayyappa. The five-day procession carrying the thidambu of Malikappuram Devi began from Malikappuram temple at 7.30 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Makaravilakku Sabarimala temple
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp