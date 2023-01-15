Lakhs throng Sabarimala for Makaravilakku

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: In a spiritually surcharged atmosphere, lakhs of devotees witnessed Makaravilakku and Makarajyothi at the Sabarimala temple on Saturday. An unprecedented crowd of devotees gathered at the temple when the auspicious Makaravilakku ceremony was performed at 6.35pm after adorning the Thiruvabharanam, the golden attire brought from Pandalam, on the idol of Lord Ayyappa.

Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru performed the deeparadhana as part of the Makaravilakku ceremony in the presence of Melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri. Minutes after the deeparadhana, Makarajyothi (celestial star) was spotted on the sky to the south-east of the temple at 6.50 pm. Earlier, the Thiruvabharanam procession was accorded reception at Saramkuthi by a devaswom team from Sannidhanam led by executive officer H Krishnakumar, assistant executive officer Ravikumar and administrative officer Santhakumar at 5.30 pm.

In front of the golden flag mast of the temple, TDB president K Ananthagopan and member S S Jeevan received the Thiruvabharanam. Later it was handed over top the thantri in front of the Sreekovil.

Makarasamkrama pooja, the ceremony marking the movement of sun from Dakshinayanam to Utharayanam, was performed at 8.45pm. As part of the ceremony, the thantri poured the ghee brought from Kowdiyar Palace, Thiruvananthapuram, on the idol Lord Ayyappa. The five-day procession carrying the thidambu of Malikappuram Devi began from Malikappuram temple at 7.30 pm.

