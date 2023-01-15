Row in Kerala over Muslim league leader's remarks on LGBTQ

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Muslim League leader and former MLA K M Shaji courted controversy as he ridiculed LGBTQ people in his E Ahammed commemoration speech organised by the Muslim League Kannur mandalam committee on Saturday. In his speech, he said that LGBTQ is an ugly business here. “LGBTQ is the worst form of homosexuality and attempts are on to give colour to this,” he said in his speech.

“When you hear LGBTQ, don’t think it is something very big. It is an ugly business. Those who indulge in this are promoting homosexuality. Now, attempts are on to give some colour to this,” Shaji said. “Even the usage of the word LGBTQ is dangerous. The people behind this campaign are trying to create chaos in society,” he said.

“There are many methods, including counselling, to treat it. It is foolish to say that gender should be decided only after the person becomes a major. It is equally dangerous to let people decide their gender,” he said.

