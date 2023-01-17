Home States Kerala

Family of tiger attack victim in Kerala alleges medical negligence

Thomas, 50, of Vellaramkunnu in Puthussery, was attacked by a tiger at his farm land last Thursday.

Published: 17th January 2023

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The family members of Thomas who died after being attacked by a tiger at Puthussery in Wayanad last week have come out against the authorities of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) at Mananthavady, alleging that he was not provided proper treatment on time.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has ordered an inquiry into the alleged lapses on the part of MCH authorities. She said action action would be taken if there was any negligence on the part of the authorities.

When Forest minister A K Saseendran visited the house of the deceased farmer on Monday, his family complained that Thomas, who suffered serious injuries in the tiger attack, did not get proper treatment at the Mananthavady hospital.

Thomas, 50, of Vellaramkunnu in Puthussery, was attacked by a tiger at his farm land last Thursday. The farmer, who suffered serious injuries on his legs and hands, was first taken to the MCH at Mananthavady. As the hospital did not have proper facilities to attend to emergency cases, Thomas was referred to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. On the way, he suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

